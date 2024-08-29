Subroto Cup 2024: Meghalaya’s Nongiri Presbyterian School claim sub-junior Boys title

Bengaluru: A dominant Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya clinched the Sub-Junior Boys title in the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh. Prosperwell Ryntong claimed a brace while Namebanlam Nongkseh scored the third goal for the winners in the match played at the Army Service Corps Centre here on Wednesday.

Nongiri Presbyterian stunned the Uttar Pradesh side within 30 seconds of the start, taking the lead from the first attack of the match. Prosperwell's expert finish found the top corner giving no chance for the goalkeeper for an early lead in the final.

The Meghalaya side was clearly the best team in the first half, attacking with conviction and putting pressure on the opposition. They came close to doubling their lead on various occasions, hitting the crossbar twice and being denied by the goalkeeper on other occasions.

Properwell doubled the champion’s advantage in the second half, capitalising on the error made by the Uttar Pradesh goalkeeper. The keeper failed to collect a free-kick, and the rebound fell kindly for Prosperwell who had to just tap inside the empty goal. The Meghalaya school continued to play some exciting football, looking dangerous with every move going forward. Substitute Namebanlam scored the third goal from one such move, with a neat finish to put the game beyond the reach of the opposition.

The Winners received Rs. 4,00,000 while the runner-up received Rs. 2,00,000. The losing semi-finalists received Rs. 50,000 each while the losing quarterfinalist teams received Rs. 25,000 each. IANS

Also Read: Sri Lanka Schools, Minerva Public School win big on Day 2 of 63rd Subroto Cup

Also Watch: