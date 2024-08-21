Sri Lanka Schools, Minerva Public School win big on Day 2 of 63rd Subroto Cup

Bengaluru: Sri Lanka Schools Football Association and Minerva Public School, Mohali registered resounding victories, scoring double-digit goals on Day 2 of the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Inter-School Football Tournament being played here at various venues. Aston Haken’s hat-trick led the Sri Lankan side to a 10-0 victory over Gyanmata High School, DD & DNH in a Group B fixture played at Air Force School, Jalahalli. Umar, Areeb Pakeer and Vishan Anjelo scored a brace each while Mursheed also got onto the scoresheet.

In a Group E fixture at the Air Force HQ Training Ground, defending champions Minerva Public School, Mohali thumped SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland 11-0 for their first win of the tournament. Lhungdim scored a hat-trick while Demami scored a brace and Tony, Yohenba, Rimosen, Azam and Rahup scored a goal each.

In other big victories of the day, Infocus India Public School, West Bengal beat Indira Modern High School, Haryana 7-0, Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Mizoram thumped Ebenezer High School, Tripura 6-0, and Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa overcame The Air Force School, New Delhi 5-0. IANS

