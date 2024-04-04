Bijoy Singh shines in GCCC’s win at Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 Inter Organization Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre (GCCC) registered a huge 70 runs victory over Goalpara Cricket Academy in the 8th Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 Inter Organization Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. The star of the day was Bijoy Singh of the winning team who picked up 6 wickets giving away just 24 runs in his 8 overs spell.

Brief scores: Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre 178 (40.5 overs): Piyush Kamati 33, Bijoy Singh 27, Afrid Ahmed 3-27. Goalpara Cricket Academy 108 (28 overs): Ryhan Saikia 17, Bijoy Singh 6-24.

