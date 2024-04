Winning start for ANA Cricket Academy in Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 Inter Organization Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: ANA Cricket Academy made a winning start in the 9th Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 Inter Organization Cricket defeating Rhinoland CA by 27 runs at the Nehru Stadium here today. Elected to bat, ANA Cricket Academy rode on two good knocks from Razek Siddik (62 no, 73 balls, 4X6) and Aryan Mandal (61, 93 balls, 4X10), scored 187 in 48.2 overs losing all wickets. In reply Anurag Sinha (50, 54 balls, 4X6) scored half century but it was not enough for Rhinoland Cricket Academy to reach the winning target as they bowled out 160 in 42.2 overs).

Brief scores: ANA Cricket Academy 187 (48.2 overs)- Razek Siddik 62 no, Aryan Mandal 61, Manash Kalita 3-31, Chirantan Khatoniar 2-24, Anurag Sinha 2-45, Rhinoland Cricket Academy 160 (42.2 overs), Anurag Sinha 50, Dipankar Barua 21, Srujan SS 2-25, Amit Kandaiburu 2-28 and Razek Siddik 2-36.

Tomorrow’s match: Goalpara Cricket Academy vs Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre.

