Birth Anniversary of journalist Pulin Das celebrated at India Club in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The 106th Birth Anniversary of the celebrated sports organizer and journalist Pulin Das was marked with a commemorative lecture organized by the Pulin Das Memorial Committee. The event took place here at the India Club on Friday.

Senior independent sports journalist Prarthana Hazarika delivered the Pulin Das Memorial Lecture on ‘The Role of Regional Sports Journalists in Promoting Sports on a Global Platform’.

