Guwahati lift Pulin Chandra Das U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati lifted the Pulin Chandra Das U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament title defeating Lakhimpur by 3 wickets in the final held at the Judges Field here today. Elected to bat first, Lakhimpur scored 136-6 in their 30 overs. While Rikesh Sonowal played an unbeaten knock of 38, Ashwin Singh bagged 3-30. In reply Guwahati, rode on a nice composed knock from Partha Pratim Kashyap (47, 4X4, 6X1), reached the target in 28 overs losing seven wickets. Ashwin Singh remained not out on 18 and Pawan Tiwari took 2-17.

Individual awards: Man of the final-Partha Pratim Kashyap (Guwahati), Best batter: Partha Pratim Kashyap (Guwahati). Best bowler: Garv Singhvi (Barpeta). Player of the tournament: Aman Yadav (ACA Cricket Academy).

