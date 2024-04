India Club and Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD) win in 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: India Club and Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD) won their respective matches in the 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship held at the Judges Field here on Monday. India Club in a one sided game defeated Saptarshi Club of Tinsukia by 7 wickets. The second game of the day was also a one sided affair where CCD won against Star Sporting of Nagaon by 58 runs.

Brief scores: India Club vs Saptarshi Club- Saptarshi Club 110-9 (20 overs), Kalyan Gogoi 30 no, Abhishek Patel 23, Sudarshan Sinha 3-20, Sekharjyoti Barman 2-9, Parvej Musaraf 2-13, India Club 115-3 (13.1 overs), Parvej Musaraf 47, Abhishek Deb 20 (no), Kalyan Gogoi 2-32.

CCD vs Star Sporting-CCD 141-9 (20 overs), Gunjanjyoti Deka 41, Jay Borah 31, Akshay Kumar Deka 3-20, Debajit Das 2-16, Debajit Baruah 2-22, Star Sporting Club 83 (17.2 overs), Bhargav Das 15, Sunil Lachit 3-5, Rajat Khan 2-14, Nishan Singhania 2-16.

Tuesday’s match: City Cricket Club vs India Club and Cricket Club of Dibrugarh vs NAPCC.

