Biswanath District Energizes Schools with Football Distribution Initiative

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The spirit of football came alive at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Biswanath as the district hosted an energetic and inspiring distribution programme under the “Football for Schools” scheme in collaboration with the All India Football Federation and FIFA on Friday. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 40 LP and MV schools of Biswanath District, marking a significant push towards strengthening grassroots football in the region.

Ankur Jyoti Phukan, District Sports Officer, Biswanath, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Chinmoy Borah, Assistant Manager (Sports), Tata Steel Foundation, Jamshedpur and Coach/Educator, All India Football Federation, attended as the Guest of Honour.

The programme began on an auspicious note with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a spirited welcome address by the Principal of JNV Biswanath, Rajesh Kumar Verma. In his address, the Chief Guest highlighted the transformative power of sports in education, particularly emphasizing football as a tool for discipline, unity, resilience, and leadership. The Guest of Honour delivered a dynamic and motivating speech that resonated strongly with the students. Drawing from his rich experience as a football coach and educator, he inspired young players to dream big, train hard, and remain committed to excellence both on and off the field.

The highlight of the programme was the formal distribution of footballs to teachers representing participating schools. The initiative aimed to ensure that quality equipment reaches the grassroots, enabling young learners to engage actively in the sport and develop their skills.

