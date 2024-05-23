All Bodo Students Union demands punishment to murderers of Hiranmoy Khaklari in Kokrajhar town

KOKRAJHAR: Expressing solidarity with the family members of late Hiranmoy Khaklari, the victim of Dudhnoi brutal murder incident, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Kokrajhar district committee on Wednesday evening paid glowing tribute to Khaklari at a Shradhanjali programme held at Bodofa Children Park in Kokrajhar town.

A rally was also taken out in Kokrajhar town from Bodofa Children Park to Government HS&MP School field via Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road to register their protest against gang rape and murder case in Goalpara’s Dudhnoi recently.

The assistant general secretary of central committee, ABSU Dinesh Brahma, president of Kokrajhar district committee, Kripesh Daimary, secretary Kampa Basumatary and leaders of various democratic organizations paid floral tribute. The programme was arranged by Kokrajhar district committee, ABSU.

On Tuesday, ABSU submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police, Assam Gyanendra Pratap Singh, through the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar demanding fast track court to punish the rapist and murderers and give justice to Hiranmoy Khakhlari and rape victims.

President of ABSU Dipen Boro and vice president Kwrwmdao Wary in their memorandum said, “Two tribal girls on the night of May 3 were gang raped while they were returning from a Bwisagu function at Balapara village and thereafter on May 5, the villagers and VDP along with Hiranmoy Khaklari, brother of one of the rape victims were attacked brutally with lethal weapons in Tangabari village at the house of Dhan Ali Talukdar where Dhan’s elder brother Shekbar Ali, sister Permina Begum and their entire family jointly attacked them and in this attack many of them have sustained serious injuries, subsequently the intent to murder has come to light after Hiranmoy Khaklari succumbed to brutal attack at GNRC Guwahati on May 16.”

ABSU urged that the alleged rapists get the harshest penalty possible under Indian penal law, which equates to death by hanging till death to the accused Dhan Ali Talukdar, Bahar Ali and Rahman Ali and their accomplices. The ABSU also demanded trial of this gang rape and murder case in fast track court, grant of interim compensation of Rs. 20 lakhs to the kin of Hiranmoy Khaklari and Rs. 5 lakhs each to rape victims.

