GUWAHATI: The 5th All Assam Ranking Badminton Tournament got under way at the Kanaklata Indoor Stadium in the city on Tuesday. The secretary of the Assam Badminton Association Omar Rashid, attended the inaugural function as the chief guest. Altogether, 580 players from various parts of the state are participating in the competition in 7 different categories.

