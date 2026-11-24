Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATIM: DBI Sports Club and Uday Club secured their places in the quarter-finals of the 71st Bharat Ratna Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Trophy after winning their respective pre-quarter-final matches at Judges’ Field in Guwahati on Monday.

In the first pre-quarter-final, DBI Sports Club defeated Mahamora Nabajyoti Club 5–3 in a penalty shootout after the scheduled 90 minutes ended in a 1–1 draw.

In the final pre-quarter-final of the tournament, Uday Club registered a 2–1 victory over Karsang FC of Majuli to seal the remaining quarter-final spot.

Karsang FC took the lead in the 16th minute through Jitul Mili. However, Uday Club fought back, with Anupam Bordoloi restoring parity in the 25th minute.

Uday Club continued their attacking approach in the second half and found the decisive goal through Jyotish Medhi in the 48th minute to complete a 2–1 comeback victory.

Tuesday’s match: quarter-finals: Turiya FC vs Shillong Lajong FC (2-00 PM); Oil India FC vs Northeast Frontier Railway SA (5-00 PM).

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