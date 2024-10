Boscolympics concludes at Don Bosco School in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The inaugural edition of Boscolympics concluded here at Don Bosco School, Guwahati, on Sunday evening. Around 550 students participated in the two-day inter school games meet.

The results of different categories are as follows:

Basketball: Boys: winner- KV Narengi, runner-up- MBRS; Girls: winner- Gurukul Grammer H. School, runner-up- Donbosco Sonaighuli.

Badminton: Boys: Class I-IV: winner- Rudragshu Rajkonwar; Class V-VII: winner-Ferhan Tanveer; Class VIII-X: winner- Prakitish Kaushik; Class XI-XII: winner- Jyotishman Sharma.

Girls: Class I-IV: winner- Adrija Paul; Class V-VII: winner-Sohanshiree Ray Choudhury; Class VIII-X: winner- Kritika Tamuly; Class XI-XII: winner- Pakhi Nim.

Taekwondo: Boys: Sub-Jr.: winner- Mridank K Dutta; Cadet: winner- Ruktipal Mudoi Talukdar; Junior: winner- Abhishek Jha.

Girls: Sub-Jr.: winner- Pahi Choudhury; Cadet: winner- Shristi; Junior: winner- Stuti K Mazumder.

Poomsae: Boys: winner- Krishnaga; Girls: winner- Sharlin Haque.

