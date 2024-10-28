Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Inter-Frontier Badminton Championship concludes at Sonapur

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 18th SSB Inter-Frontier Badminton Championship, organized by Sashastra Seema Bal, Frontier Guwahati (Assam), concluded at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Sonapur on Sunday. Force Hqrs Delhi bagged the championship trophy and Frontier Tezpur became runner-up. In the closing ceremony Sudhir Verma, Inspector General, Frontier Guwahati distributed trophies and medals to the winners.

