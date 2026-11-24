Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nagaon’s Brahmaputra Dolphin Football Club entered into the quarter-finals of the 78th Independence Day Cup Prize Money Football Tournament defeating Harisinga Town Club of Udalguri 4-1 at Nurul Amin Stadium in Nagaon on Monday. Harisinga took an early lead in the 6th minute when Karan Munda scored the opening goal of the match to give his side 1–0 lead.

However, the team failed to maintain its advantage. In the 24th minute Bubui scored the equalizer. The first half ended in a 1-1.

In the second half Kone Adamai put Brahmaputra Dolphin Football Club ahead scoring his first goal in the match in the 51st minute. He scored another goal in the 64th minute. Lakhyajyoti (53rd minute) was the other scorer for the winning team.

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