Guwahati: ACA senior team to face Nepal outfit from September 28

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: As a part of the preparation for the forthcoming season Assam Senior Men’s Team will play a series of preparatory matches during the next one month. The first preparatory event will start on August 28 when State senior team will face Nepal Senior Men’s Cricket team in a five-math T-20 Friendly series. Both the teams will play five matches during the period of August 28 to September 1 at ACA Stadium, Barsapara and ACA Cricket Academy ground in Fulung.

After the Nepal series, the Assam Senior Men’s team will embark on the Karnataka Exposure Tour to participate in the prestigious KSDC Dr. (Capt.) K. Thimmappiah Memorial Cricket Tournament, a red-ball tournament scheduled from September 4. The team will be led by Riyan Parag and will face Gujarat, Karnataka, and Mumbai in the league stage.

Following this, the Senior Men’s Team will participate in a three T20 Tournaments at Vadodara from September 25–29, 2025, where they will play against Saurashtra, Gujarat, and Baroda.

Assam Senior Team against Nepal Seniors: Sumit Ghadigaonkar (Captain), Sibsankar Roy, Saahil Jain, Saurav Mousum Dihingia, Bishal Saha, Nihar Deka, Ruhinandan Pegu (W.K.), Hrishikesh Tamuli (W.K.), Rohit Mihir Sen (W.K.), Akash Sengupta, Ayushman Malakar, Abdul Ajij Kuraishi, Sumit Kashyap, Mrinmoy Dutta, Avinav Choudhury, Abhilash Gogoi, Himangshu Saraswat, Sadek Hussain, Bhargab Pratim Lahkar, Raj Agarwal. Support Staff: Head Coach: Avinnash Anand Prakash, Coach: R.K. Yadav.

