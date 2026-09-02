BTC Sports EM holds meeting with district sports association to scale up performances

A CORRESPONDENT,

KOKRAJHAR: Executive Member of the Sports and Youth Welfare, BTC-Lwmsrao Daimary held a meeting with the District Sports Associations, Major Trophy organizers and Bodo Indigenous Games Association of BTC at Auditorium hall of Kokrajhar SAI on Monday to discuss over strengthening of sporting activities and to scale up performances in different events.

The meeting discussed regarding the promotion, development and administration of sports activities under BTC. A brief presentation on the objectives of the meeting, focusing on strengthening the sports ecosystem in BTC, improving coordination with District Sports Associations, promoting indigenous sports, strengthening major sports tournaments and ensuring effective implementation of departmental sports programmes.

EM of Sports and Youth Welfare, BTC Lwmsrao Daimary formally launched the departmental website-www.dsyw.bodoland.gov.in for dissemination of departmental information, sports activities, programmes, notices, achievements and other relevant information.

Daimary also formally announced the establishment of Sports Authority of Bodoland (SAB) and narrated its broad objectives, organizational framework and role in the promotion and development of sports in the BTC area.

Daimary said the SOP for Major Trophy Tournaments and District Sports Associations was made for major trophy tournaments under BTC, district sports associations, recognition, functioning and accountability of sports organizations, financial assistance and utilization of funds and monitoring, reporting and coordination with the Sports & Youth Welfare department, BTC. He said the Sports department of BTC had given priority on the development of the Bodoland Indigenous Games Association (BIGA) to strengthening and development of the Bodoland Indigenous Games Association, including promotion and preservation of indigenous/traditional sports and games, identification and development of indigenous sporting talent, organization of competitions and events, district-level coordination and participation, institutional strengthening of the Association and future programmes and development initiatives.

Chaired by Daimary, the meeting was also addressed by MCLA and former EM of Sports, BTC Dhaneswar Goyary and Secretary of Soorts, BTC, Sanjib Dalai and attended by MCLA Jubiraj Basumatary, Joint Secretary of Sports, BTC, Rijendra Brahma, Deputy Director-cum-CHD, Sports, Navajyoti Basumatary and DSOs of all districts.

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