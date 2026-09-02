New Zealand A to host India A for three four-day games ahead of Test series

New Delhi: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday confirmed that they will host India A for preparatory four-day matches, starting in October, before the two sides lock horns in a two-match Test series. India will be touring New Zealand for a multi-format series from late October to early December, with five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches lined up. The tour will also feature three four-day games against India ‘A’, as confirmed by NZC in a release while announcing the schedule for the Plunket Shield.

“The domestic red ball summer will also get an injection of international class as New Zealand A host India A for three four-day matches in Christchurch starting October 24,” NZC said in a statement.

It confirmed the announcement of the domestic First-class competition, which will begin on November 19 and run till March 29, with a stoppage in between for the Super Smash and Ford Trophy.

The three multi-day fixtures between New Zealand A and India A will run simultaneously with the white-ball tour. While the exact dates have not been revealed by NZC, the board stated that the three four-dayers will begin on October 24.

New Zealand will be hosting India in what will be the largest international tour in New Zealand cricket history. The white-ball tour will begin on October 22 with T20Is, with the next four matches followed on October 24, 27, 30 and November 1. The ODIs will begin on November 4, 7, 10, 13 and 15. The two Tests will be played from November 19-23 at Wellington and from November 37 to December 1 at Christchurch. IANS

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India tour of New Zealand:

1st T20I - 22 October, Christchurch

2nd T20I - 24 October, Christchurch

3rd T20I - 27 October, Wellington

4th T20I - 30 October, Auckland

5th T20I - 1 November, Hamilton

1st ODI - 4 November, Auckland

2nd ODI - 7 November, Wellington

3rd ODI - 10 November, Hamilton

4th ODI - 13 November, Mount Maunganui

5th ODI - 15 November, Mount Maunganui

1st Test - 19-23 November, Wellington

2nd Test - 27 Nov-1 Dec, Christchurch