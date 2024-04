Bud Cricket Club, New Star earn narrow wins in Guwahati Premier League Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club defeated 91 Yards Club by 10 runs in a well contested game in the Guwahati Premier League Cricket at the Judges Field here today. In the other match of the day, which was also well contested, New Star Club won against Navajyoti Club by just 2 runs

Brief scores: 1st match: Bud Cricket Club 164-5 (20 overs): Rajakuddin Ahmed 39 no, Ankit Singh 36, Nibir Deka 30, Sikander Kumar 2-38; 91 Yards Club 154-8 (20 overs): Jaskirat Singh 38, Raj Biswa 24,Nipan Deka 3-26, Rohit Singh 2-21.

2nd match: New Star Club 130 (Anurag Talukdar 36, Kalam Raja 26, Dharani Rabha 3-22, Avijit Singha Roy 2-17, Raj Agarwal 2-20). Navajyoti Club 128-6 (20 overs): Dharani Rabha 33, Avijit Singha Roy 31, Hrishikesh Tamuly 30, Arun Sonar 2-9, Parvej Musaraf 2-26.

Also Read: Winning start for ANA Cricket Academy in Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 Inter Organization Cricket

Also Watch: