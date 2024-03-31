New Star Club, Bud win in Guwahati Premier League Cricket

GUWAHATI: New Star Club beat Stallion club by 12 runs in a bowlers dominated match of the Guwahati Premier League Cricket at the Judges Field here today. Amin Sinha of Stallion Club and Jitumoni Kalita of New Star Club collected five wickets each in the match.

The other game of the day was also dominated by the bowlers where Dharani Rabha (Navajyoti Club) and Nipan Deka (Bud Cricket club) collected five wickets each. Bud won the tie against Navajyoti Club by 20 runs.

Brief scores: New Star Club 120 (17.5 overs), Aman Chetri 22. Anurag Talukdar 20, Amit Sinha 5-16, Stallion Cricket Club 108 (17.4 overs), Denish Das 36, Nihar Deka 36, Jitumoni Kalita 5-12, Parvej Musaraf 3-24

Bud Cricket Club-145 (19.3 overs), Erik Roy 32, Ankit Singh 25, Dharani Rabha 5-29, Rituraj Biswas 3-26, Navajyoti Club 125-9 (20 overs), Diptesh Saha 34, Dharani Rabha 30 (no), Nipan Deka 5-15.

