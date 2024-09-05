Bud Cricket Club, River Rine Club register win in GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club and River Rine Club won their respective matches in the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament held at the Nehru Stadium here today. While River Rine Club defeated City Cricket Club by 7 runs, Bud Cricket Club won against Ankurjyoti Club by 3 runs. The tie between Bud Cricket Club and Ankurjyoti Club was reduced to 10 overs due to wet outfield.

Brief scores: 1st match: Bud Cricket Club 78-4 (10 overs), Dibash Hazarika 21, Ankurjyoti Club 75-6 (10 overs), Akash Basfor 28, Wasim Sahil Saikia 20, Pushparaj Sharma 3-15, Fazar Ahmed 2-11.

2nd match-River Rine Club 127-8 (20 overs), Wasiqur Rahman 39, Yogesh Tiwari 24, Roshan Basfor 23, Romario Sarma 2-16, Vedant Pandey 2-28, City Cricket Club 120-8 (20 overs), Angshuman Katoni 24, Akash Chetry 3-23, Amit Sinha 2-20.

