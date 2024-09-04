Amit Sinha guides River Rine Club to victory over Ankurjyoti Club in GSA Pride Cup Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: River Rine Club registered a six wickets victory over Ankurjyoti Club in the 2nd GSA Pride Cup 2024 T20 Cricket Tournament held at the Nehru Stadium here today. Amit Sinha of the winning team displayed an all-round performance in the match and also collected the man of the match award.

Chasing 132 runs to win, River Rine Club reached the target in 17.2 overs losing four wickets. Yogesh Tiwari scored unbeaten 50 from 44 balls and there were four boundaries and one six in his knock. Amit Sinha (26) was the second highest scorer in the innings.

Earlier invited to bat, Ankurjyoti Club put 131-8 in their 20 overs. Victor Kashyap (44, 34 balls, 4X1, 6X3) and Raj Pathak (34, 37 balls, 6X2) were the major contributors. Amit Sinha picked up three wickets giving away just 15 runs in his four overs spell. The other match of the day between Gauhati Town club and New Star Club was abandoned due to heavy rain.

