GSA Pride Cup T20: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) defeats Bud Cricket Club by 42 runs in second game

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) defeated Bud Cricket Club by 42 runs in the second game of the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket tournament which got under way at the Nehru stadium here today. The first match was postponed because of wet ground.

Elected to bat, Gauhati Town Club bowled out 106 in 20 overs. While Bishal Sarma (45) and Arnab Borah (32) were the major contributors with the bat, Tushar Saha and Bhaskar Kalita bagged four wickets each. In reply, a nice spell from Kankan Talukdar (5-10) helped Gauhati Town Club to bowl out Bud Cricket club 64 in 14.2 overs.

Earlier the competition was inaugurated by CEO of Guwahati Sports Association Munin Nabis. Tuesday’s match: Ankurjyoti Club vs River Rine Club and Gauhati Town Club vs New Star Club.

