Captain NM Gupta Trophy: Mohammedan Sporting win their first group match against Senapati FC

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Mohammedan Sporting won their first group game against Senapati FC of Manipur by 3-1 in the Captain NM Gupta Trophy at the DSA Stadium in Silchar on Thursday. S Topper Meitei put Mohammedan Sporting ahead in the 2nd minute and he also scored another goal in 27th minute. Bamiya Samad was the other scorer for Mohammedan. James reduced one for Senapati FC.

Tomorrow’s match: NEUFC vs Lenruol FC.

