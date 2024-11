Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: FC Raeangdai entered into the final of the Captain N M Gupta Football Tournament beating North East United FC 2-1 in their second games of the group in Silchar on Wednesday. L Bikramjit and S Sagar Singh scored for the winners while Gunleiba was the lone scorer for NEUFC.

