Guwahati City Chess Championship concludes in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: Guwahati City Chess Championship concluded in the city on Sunday. The tournament was organized by Guwahati City Chess Association in under-9 and Under-13 Category. Bhaumik Kishore Das in Under-13 Boys, Aameya Gupta in Under-13 Girls, Sarasvat Deka in under-9 Boys and Chaarvi Shree Barman in under-9 girls emerged champion. Altogether 121 players took part in the championship. Top four players from under-13 and under-9 category in both boys and girls section are selected to represent Guwahati in forthcoming All Assam Inter District Chess Championship.

