4 State Chess Officials in All India Chess Federation (AICF) committee

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Four officials from the All Assam Chess Association have been appointed to prestigious committees of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) during a Special General Body meeting held recently in New Delhi.

Rajib Dhar, general secretary of the All Assam Chess Association, has been named the Chairman of the Events Committee of AICF. In addition, Dhar will serve as a Member of the Committee for Chess Development in North East and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Mukuta Deka, president of the Guwahati City Chess Association, has been appointed vice chairman of the Chess in Schools Commission.

Dr. Charvak, Vice President of the All Assam Chess Association, will serve as a Member of the Arbiters Commission as well as the SOP Draft Committee of the AICF. On the other hand Arindam Baruah, Secretary of Kamrup District Chess Association, has been appointed a Member of the Tender Committee of the AICF.

