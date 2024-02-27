Chandigarh University leads the medals tally in 4th Khelo India University Games

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University’s (CRSU) Sonia ran a brilliant anchor leg to overtake three of her opponents and helped her team clinch the 4x100m relay gold in the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Monday.

When Sonia got the baton, Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University were in fourth spot and almost 15 meter behind the leader. But she began accelerating once she hit the straight line and comfortably crossed the finish line to kick off a grand celebration by the team members. The quartet clocked a time of 48.61s with University of Calicut (48.87s) and Mahatma Gandhi University (48.87s) took the silver and bronze respectively in a photo finish.

However, there was no catching up at the top of the overall medal standing with Chandigarh University extending their lead further at the top. The table toppers became the first University to cross the 50-medal mark and had already garnered 23 gold, 15 silver and 16 bronze at the time of writing. Lovely Professional University continued to be in second position with 12 gold, 10 silver and three bronze while third-placed Jain University added two gold medals to their tally through Kusuma Ravada (Long Jump) and women’s tennis team gold to take their medals tally to 10 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze.

Jain University girls defeated University of Delhi 2-0 in the tennis final at the Chachal Sports Complex with N Pratibha and Suhitha Maruri winning both their singles matches rather easily. KIIT University clinched the men’s tennis team gold with a 2-1 victory over SRM University.

In the fencing competition, Manipur University’s W Sonia Devi ended the unbeaten run of Guru Nanak Dev University’s Riya Bakshi in the women’s Foil category with a 15-10 victory.Bakshi, who had won gold in all the three earlier editions of KIUG, was considered favourite to maintain her 100%-win record but was caught off guard with the offensive approach by her opponent. Manipur University’s Naoren Mina Devi and Guru Nanak Dev University’s VP Kanagalakshmi bagged the bronze medals.

Results: BADMINTON (semifinals): Men: Jain University bt Shri Jagadishprasad JT University 3-2; Chandigarh University bt SRM University 3-1. Women: Adamas University bt SRM University 2-0; Shri Jagadishprasad JT University bt Panjab University 2-0.

FENCING: Men:Foil: Gold – Konsam Denny Singh (Chandigarh Uni); Silver – SanasamHemash Singh (Guru Nanak Dev Uni); Bronze – Durgesh Jahagirdar (DBAMU), Harshil Sharma (Guru Nanak Dev Uni). Sabre: Gold – Amit Chib (Guru Nanak Dev Uni); Silver – Dhruv Walia (Panjabi Uni); Bronze – Dhananjay Jadhav (BVU), Singh Chandel Udhayveer (GKU). Women: Foil: Gold – W Sonia Devi (Manipur Uni); Silver – Riya Bakshi (Guru Nanak Dev Uni); Bronze – Naorem Mina Devi (Manipur Uni), VP Kanagalakshmi (Guru Nanak Dev Uni).

FOOTBALL (semifinal) : Men: University of Kerala bt Punjabi University 2-2 (4-2 tiebreaker); University of Calicut bt Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam 4-0

TENNIS (Final)-Men: Gold medal match – KIIT University bt SRM University 2-1, Bronze medal match – Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth bt Savitribai Phule University 2-1. Women: Gold medal match – Jain University bt University of Delhi 2-0. Bronze medal match – SRM University bt University of Madras 2-0

SHOOTING: Men: 50m Rifle 3-position team: Gold – Rabindranath Tagore University 1745; Silver – Kurukshetra University 1721; Bronze – University of Rajasthan 1719.

