Rain interrupts Asian Junior Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-14

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Most of the pre-quarter final matches of the Asian Juniors Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 14 completed today even though rain brought a lot of trouble to the organizers. No match was possible in the morning session and competition started in the afternoon at the Chachal Tennis Complex.

Results: Girls Singles U-14 (Pre-qtrs): Jahnavi Tammineedi (Ind) beat Debasmita Roy (Ind) 6-2, 6-2, Anwesha Dhar (Ind) beat Mihika Roy (Ind) 6-1, 6-0. Parinitha Kutti Vattaprambil (Ind) beat Ayessha Bagla (Ind) 6-2, 6-1. Dhriti Sandra Bantupalli (Ind) beat Devanshi Tamuly (Ind) 6-0, 6-0. Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar (Ind) beat Shazfa Wania SK (Ind) 7-6(5), 6-4. Sristi Kiran (Ind) beat Nayeem Hussain (Ind) 6-1, 6-1. Boys Singles U-14 (Pre-qtrs): Sanjay Girish Kumar (Ind) beat Anirudh Bora (Ind) 6-0, 6-2. Nibras Kawsar Hussain (Ind) beat Ayaan Shankar (Ind) 6-4, 7-5.

Also Read: Asian Junior Tennis begins at All Assam Tennis Association complex

Also Watch: