Top seeds ousted of singles events in Asian Juniors Tennis Tournament

Guwahati: In two major upsets of the day top seed in the girls under 14 singles event Sristi Kiran and boys under 14 top seed Pradnyesh Shelke were thrown out of the singles events in the Asian Juniors Tennis Tournament at the All Assam Tennis Association complex, Chachal. In the girls under 14 singles event 5th seed Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar defeated top seed Sristi Kiran 6-4, 2-0 (conceded). In the boys under 14 singles event, unseeded Nibras Kawsar Hussain defeated top seed Pradnyesh Shelke in three gruelling sets 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The singles semifinals and the doubles semifinals will be held on Thursday from 8 am onwards.

