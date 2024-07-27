Charaideo Clinches 9 Wicket Triumph Over Kaliabor in ACA U-15 Girls Cricket Encounter

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Charaideo thrashed Kaliabor by 9 wickets in the ACA U-15 Girls Inter District Cricket held at the Nehru stadium here on Friday. Other game of the day was also a one sided affair where Guwahati beat Bokakhat by identical margin. Elected to bat, Bokakhat put 90-9 in their 20 overs. Dolly Kardong scored 31 (no) and Baibhabee Das bagged 4-18. Guwahati took 14.3 overs to chase the target, losing single wicket . Aradhya Choudhury and Baibhabee Das remained not out on 35 and 26 runs respectively.

