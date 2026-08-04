Sports Minister Mandaviya felicitates CWG weightlifting medallists with cash rewards

New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, on Monday, felicitated India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 weightlifting medallists, lauding their historic performances in Glasgow, with cash rewards.

Indian weightlifters competed in 11 weight categories and returned with eight medals – one gold, six silver and one bronze. The Indian contingent registered multiple Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth records, while several athletes also achieved personal-best lifts.

The minister presented cash awards of Rs 30 lakh to gold medallists, Rs 20 lakh to silver medallists and Rs 10 lakh to bronze medallists in recognition of their outstanding achievements at the Commonwealth Games, where Indian weightlifters delivered one of the country’s strongest campaigns.

Congratulating the lifters, Mandaviya said that the entire nation had celebrated their achievements. “In Parliament too, announcements were made every time you won medals. Those moments made every Indian proud,” he said.

He also paid rich tributes to the coaches, including Dronacharya awardee Vijay Sharma, who was present on Monday during the felicitation, emphasising their indispensable role in shaping champions.

“The guru has the biggest role in an athlete’s journey. There is nothing greater than a coach’s contribution in creating champions,” Mandaviya added.

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu created history by becoming the first Indian weightlifter to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals, while Rishikanta Singh and Valluri Ajay Babu set new Commonwealth Games records in the Snatch. Several lifters, including Gyaneshwari Yadav and Harjinder Kaur, registered personal-best performances. IANS

Also Read: All India Inter Railway Table Tennis Championship begins in Maligaon