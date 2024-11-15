Ranji Trophy: Ayush Pandey leads Chhattisgarh’s chase with unbeaten ton against Assam

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chhattisgarh gave a strong reply to Assam’s first innings total in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match at Raipur, posting 214/4 on Day II on Thursday. Opener Ayush Pandey anchored the innings with a brilliant unbeaten century, finishing the day on 108.

Assam, resumed from their overnight score 264/6, were bowled out for 289 in their first innings on the second day morning. Assam added only 25 more runs before losing their last four wickets. Overnight not-out batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar (61) was the first to depart and after that, Chhattisgarh’s bowlers wrapped up the innings quickly.

Ravi Kiran was the standout performer with the ball for Chhattisgarh, claiming 5 wickets for 59 runs. He was well supported by Ashish Chouhan, who picked up 3 wickets for 71 runs.

In response, Chhattisgarh started their innings cautiously but found themselves in a precarious position at 93/3. However, Ayush Pandey played a composed innings, finishing the day unbeaten on 108, his second hundred in first class cricket. Facing 235 balls, Pandey struck 15 boundaries and shared a crucial partnership of 87 runs with captain Amandeep Khare (30), which helped steady the innings.

Assam’s bowlers, including Rahul Singh (2/46), Darshan Rajbongshi (1/34), and Mrinmoy Dutta (1/57), all chipped in with wickets.

