Chitkara University complete hat-trick of men’s Table Tennis gold Jain University continues domination in KIUG

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Jain University of Karnataka continued their good form in the 4th edition of the Khelo India University Games and remained on top of the medal tally at the end of the day IV. Jain University altogether collected 19 medals, which included 8 gold, 6 silvers and 5 bronze. Chandigarh University are in the second spot with 24 medals (6-8-10). On the other hand, Guru Nanak Dev University of Amritsar moved to third place. They altogether collected 10 medals, six of which are gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Meanwhile Chitkara University completed a clean sweep of table tennis gold medals here on Thursday. While the men’s paddlers delivered another dominating performance to complete a hat-trick of gold medals at the Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium, the women’s team clinched their first-ever title for Chitkara University.

Chitkara’s men’s team, which first won the title in the second edition in Bengaluru and retained the title in Lucknow last year, thrashed Chandigarh University 3-0, while the women defeated SNDT University by an identical margin. At the shooting range in Kahilipara, Ashi Chouksey of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) bagged the women’s 50-metre Rifle 3-position gold with a total of 462.9 points. Manipal University’s Nischal (462.2) and Ashi’s teammate Sift Kaur Samra (450.4) won the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Ashi, Sift, and Vanshika Sahil also bagged the team gold for GNDU with a total of 1756 points. Swimmer Bhumi Gupta added a gold medal for Chandigarh University in the 200-metre Medley with a timing of 2:32.43s, while Akash Kaushal added a gold to the University’s tally from the weightlifting competition in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

In weightlifting, Kaushal clinched the gold medal with a total lift of 297 kg (135kg in snatch and 162kg in clean and jerk), while Vishnu Bhoi (287kg) and Prathyush (274kg) bagged silver and bronze, respectively. Other Results: FOOTBALL: Men: Adamas University bt University of Kerala 2-1. Women: Guru Jambheshwar University bt Chaudhary Bansi Lal University 2-0; University of Madras bt Goa University 5-0.

HOCKEY: Men:Pool A: Manomanium Sundarnar University bt Lovely Professional University 5-2; Chandigarh University bt Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University 5-3 Pool B: Guru Nanak Dev University drew with Rabindranath Tagore University 4-4; Bengaluru City University bt Sambalpur University 6-0. Women: Pool A: ITM University bt Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University 5-2; Sambalpur University bt Guru Nanak Dev University 4-1, Pool B: Ranchi University bt Rabindranath Tagore University 1-0; Maharshi Dayanand University drew with Punjabi University 3-3.

SHOOTING : Women: 10m Air Rifle: Gold – Jasmeen Kaur (Punjabi Uni) 253.8; Silver – Devanshi Kataria (Uni of Rajasthan) 251.4; Bronze – Kajal Kumari (Manipal Uni) 228.3. 50m Rifle 3-position: Gold – Ashi Chouksey (GND Univ) 462.9pts; Silver – Nischal (Manipal Uni) 462.2; Bronze – Sift Kaur Samra (GND Univ) 450.4. 50m Rifle 3-position Team: Gold – Gurunanak Dev University 1756; Silver – Panjab University 1736; Bronze – Savitribai Phule University 1728.

