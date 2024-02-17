City Cricket Club beat Everton Club by 7 wickets in Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club beat Everton Club by 7 wickets in the opening game of the Intra Zonal round of the Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship held at the Judges Field here today. The competition was inaugurated by former first class cricketer Kalyan Barooah.

Brif scores: Everton Club 95 (24.5 overs), Delowar Hussain 18, Shan Singh Rana 4-31, Abhijot Singh Sidhu 3-29, City Cricket Club 99-3 (15.1 overs), Hrishikesh Tamuli 39 no, Sanjib Barman 29.

Also Read: Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2: Yuvraj Singh joins New York Strikers

Also Watch: