Local Sports

City Cricket Club lift title with narrow victory in Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club won the Intra Zonal Round (Head Qtr) in Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship defeating Rangia Cricket Association in a well contested final by a single wicket at the Judges Field here today.

Brief scores: Rangia Cricket Association 207-5 (40 overs): Dweepjyoti Kalita 51, Parviz Aziz 43 no, Abhijot Singh Sidhu 2-49; City Cricket Club 210-9 (39.3 overs)- Dharani Rabha 45 no, Tarjinder Singh 31, Hrishikesh Tamuli 30, Amit Kandaiburu 2-46.

Individual Awards: Man of the Final: Dharani Rabha. Man of the Tournament: Hrishikesh Tamuli. Best Batter: Angshuman Katoni (City Cricket Club). Best Bowler: Rupjyoti Das (Rangia Cricket Association).

City Cricket Club
Assam Premier Club Cricket

