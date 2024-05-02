City Cricket Club, Triranga win in Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship (APCC)

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club defeated Super Touch Club by 49 runs in the 6th Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship (APCC) held at the Judges Field here today. It was the final game for City Cricket Club in the group stage and they are now top of the table in group ‘A’ with 8 points from five matches. Super Touch are in second spot with six points from four games. In the other match of the day, Club Triranga beat Rangia Cricket Association by 38 runs.

Brief scores: Club Triranga vs Rangia Cricket Association- Club Triranga 157-7 (20 overs), Kabir Hassan Deshmukh 62, Bishal Saha 31, Parvez Aziz 4-19, Rangia Cricket Association 119-7 (20 overs), Parvez Aziz 32, M Habib 30, Bishal Roy 3-19, Hridip Deka 2-17.

City Cricket Club vs Super Touch: City Cricket Club 147-7 (20 overs), Rahul Hazarika 54, Hrishikesh Tamuly 41, Rabi Chetry 3-18, Super Touch 98 (15.5 overs), Sidharth Sarmah 25, Arbind Biswas 19 no, Sanjib Barman 2-21, Romario Sharma 2-21, Mayukh Hazarika 2-16.

