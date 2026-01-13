City Cricket Club Triumphs Over Ankurjyoti in Assam Premier Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club registered a comfortable five-wicket victory over Ankurjyoti Club in the Assam Premier Club Championship Cricket Tournament at Judges Field here today.

After winning the toss, Ankurjyoti Club elected to bat first but were bowled out for a modest 67 runs in 21.4 overs. Sangeet Das scored 18 runs, while Raj Kumar Pathak added 17. Om Prakash Mahanta delivered an impressive bowling performance for City Cricket Club, picking up 4 wickets for 20 runs. Rabi Chetry, Pankaj Rai, and Ganesh Basfor supported well, claiming two wickets each.

In reply, City Cricket Club chased down the target in 12.4 overs, losing five wickets. Rishav Das remained unbeaten on 28 runs (3x4, 1x6) to guide his team to victory. Ranjan Jyoti Khataniar was the pick of the bowlers for Ankurjyoti Club, taking two wickets.

