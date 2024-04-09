City Cricket Coaching Centre (CCCC) win by 3 wickets in Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Inter-Organisation Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Coaching Centre (CCCC) beat ANA Cricket Academy by 3 wickets in the 9th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Inter-Organisation Tournament played at Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

Elected to bat, ANA Cricket Academy bowled out 113 in 49.3 overs. Subhrata Das was the top scorer with 29, while Ganesh Basfor and Priyanshi Paul took 3 wickets each.

City Cricket Coaching Centre chased the target in 38.5 overs, losing 7 wickets. While Rohit Dhobi scored 26 not out of 28 balls, Pankaj Rai (24) and Ayush Lahkar (23) were the other major contributors. Prasanta Barman (4-21) was the most successful bowler for ANA Cricket Academy. Tomorrow’s match - Ankurjyoti Club vs. BN College Cricket Academy (Dhubri).

