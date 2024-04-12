City Cricket Coaching Centre win by 57 runs in Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 Inter Organizational Cricket tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Coaching Centre thrashed Rhinoland Academy by 57 runs in the 9th Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 Inter Organizational Cricket tournament at Nehru stadium today.

Winning the toss, City CCC set a total of 219 in 49.5 overs. Dhritiman Katoni was the top scorer with 52 runs while Pankaj Rai scored 50 from 67 balls. Chirantan Khataniar took 3 wickets for 28.

In reply, Rhinoland Academy were bundled out for 162 runs in 39.3 overs. Dipankar baruah contributed 74 runs. Ganesh Basfor, who won the Man of the Match award later, claimed 4 wickets for 38 runs.

Tomorrow’s match : New Star Club vs ACA Cricket Academy.

Also Read: Australian cricket star Steven Smith joins Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Washington Freedom

Also Watch: