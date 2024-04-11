BNCCCC win by 6 wickets over Gauhati Town Club in Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Inter Organization Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: BN College Cricket Coaching Centre (BNCCCC), Dhubri registered 6 wickets victory over Gauhati Town Club in the 9th Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Inter Organization Cricket Tournament held at Nehru stadium here on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, Gauhati Town Club bowled out 140 in 42.3 overs. Devraj Sharma and Prakhar Mundra contributed 27 and 24 runs respectively.

Three bowlers of BNC Cricket Coaching Centre Jeet Seal, Amit Sha and Beer Oniket Prasad took 2 wickets each.

BNC Cricket Coaching Centre chased the target in 26.2 overs losing 4 wickets. Krishna Choudhury top scored with 47 runs.

Tomorrow’s match - City Cricket Coaching Centre vs Rhinoland Cricket Academy.

Also Read: Ankurjyoti Club win by 90 runs in Sitaram Chhawchharia Memorial Under-19 Inter Organization Cricket Tournament

Also Watch: