Cricket: Brahmaputra Boys, Manas Tigers win in ACA T20 Challengers Trophy at ACA Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Brahmaputra Boys registered 28 runs victory over Barak Bravehearts in the opening game of the ACA Men's T20 Challengers Trophy held at the ACA Stadium here on Tuesday. In the second game of the day Manas Tigers defeated Kaziranga Heroes by six wickets

Earlier a brief opening ceremony was held at the ACA Stadium and it was attended by joint secretary of Assam Cricket Association Rajendra Singh and treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa.

Brief scores: 1st match- Brahmaputra Boys: 130/7 (20 overs), Bishal Saha 57, Manjeet Deka 24; Pritish Raha Roy 3/32, Sanjib Pathak 2/14, Barak Bravehearts 102 (19 overs), Kuldeep Gogoi 44, Rohan Hazarika 35; Chintu Deka 4/11, Hrishikesh Borah 3/15. 2nd match: Kaziranga Heroes 122 (20 overs), Nihar Narah 55, Jitumoni Kalita 3-25, Dharani Rabha 2-21, Raj Agarwal 2-18. Manas Tigers 127-4 (17.5 overs), Asif Washimul 39, Manabjyoti Barman 26 no, Arun Sonar 2-15.

