Cricket: Dihing Patkai, Subansiri Champs win in ACA Men’s T20 Challengers Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dihing Patkai Riders won by 41 runs against Brahmaputra Boys in the ACA Men’s T20 Challengers Trophy at the ACA Stadium here on Monday. In the second game of the day Subansiri Champs beat Kaziranga Heroes by 7 runs.

Brief scores: 1st Match: Dihing Patkai Riders 111(19.2 overs)- Dhrub Raj Borah 27, Jitu Ali 17, Hrishikesh Borah 4/9, Chintu Deka 3/24, Rajesh Prasad 2/28; Brahmaputra Boys: 70 (16 overs), Bishal Saha 15; Avinav Choudhury 4/6, Sunil Lachit 2/5.

Second Match: Subansiri Champs 142/5 (20 overs)- Nipan Deka 33, Saurav Mousum Dihingia 31, Senglong Rongpi 23 no, Kunal Sarma 2/14; Kaziranga Heroes 135/8 (20 overs), Gunjanjyoti Deka 62, Arun Sonar 25, Kunal Sarma 19, Abhilash Gogoi 4/28, Nipan Deka 2/18.

Also Read: Guwahati: Barak Bravehearts, Subansiri Champs win in Challengers T20 Cricket trophy

Also Watch: