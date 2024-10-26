Guwahati: Barak Bravehearts, Subansiri Champs win in Challengers T20 Cricket trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Barak Bravehearts thrashed Dihing Patkai by 8 wickets in a Challengers T20 Cricket trophy match which was reduced to five overs due to rain. In the second match of the day Subansiri Champs registered 12 runs victory over Brahmaputra Boys. Both the matches were held at the ACA Stadium in the city.

Brief scores: 1st game: Dihing Patkai 45/3 (5 overs)- Rohit Sen 20 Bhargab Lahkar 2/18 lost to Barak Bravehearts: 46/2 (4.5 overs ), Ayush Agarwal 26 no.

2nd match: Subansiri Champs 135/7 (20 overs)- Nipan Deka 47, Saurav Mousum Dihingia 30 Abinash Phukan 2/30 beat Brahmaputra Boys 123/9 (20 overs )- Aryan Kashyap 31 Manjeet Deka 25 Hrishikesh Borah 25; Prattoy Raj 3/17, Senglong Rongpi 2/22.

Also Read: Guwahati: Subansiri, Barak Bravehearts win in ACA men’s T20 Challengers Trophy at the ACA Stadium

Also Watch: