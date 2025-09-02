Guwahati: City gearing up for 42nd Abhiruchi Sports Day

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 42nd Abhiruchi Sports Day will be celebrated across Assam on September 3, with the central function scheduled to be held in Guwahati. The celebration marks the birthday of Assam’s first Arjuna Awardee sprinter, Bhogeswar Baruah.

This year, celebration will span two days in Guwahati. On the opening day, September 3, the day will start with a mass jogging event from Sarusajai Sports Complex, led by noted Assamese actor Barasha Rani Bishaya. Following the jogging, inter-institutional and school-level dance and PT competitions will be held at the DTRP Stadium, at the RG Baruah Sports Complex.

Balendra Mohan Chakravarty, chairman of the organizing committee, informed the media that the second day of the celebration, September 4, will feature a sports quiz competition and a grand felicitation ceremony to honour athletes, coaches, and sports organizers from Assam. A total of 38 sportspersons from the state, who represented India in various disciplines over the past year, will be felicitated.

As in previous years, several special awards will also be conferred during the ceremony. The RG Baruah Award for Eminent Sports Organizer will be presented to Muralidhar Choudhury, while the Chidananda Das Award for Coach will go to Nipon Das, an athletics coach. Babul Khan from Sivasagar will receive the Jogesh Sarma Krira Udyogi Award, and the Chandra Nath Chakravarty Physical Education Excellence Award will be presented to physical instructor Dilip Sarma.

Two young athletes will be honoured with the Gopal Barua Award: Jenessa Bipul for table tennis and Boruah Maneet Kashyap for archery.

Additionally, several individuals will receive special felicitations for their contributions to sports in Assam. They include Rupen Bora (Sports Organizer), Kamal Lochan Das (Sports organizer), Md. Kalimuddin Ahmed (former player), Bangshidhar Kalita (Sports organizer) and Dr. Geeta Dutta Baruah, Principal of SSA.

Chakravarty today also welcomed the Assam government’s decision to name Sarusajai Sports Complex after Bhogeswar Baruah.

