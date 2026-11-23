STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sitting midstream in the Brahmaputra river, Majuli received a major shot in the arm vis-à-vis tourism with the launch of the Northeast’s first double-decker bus in the hub of Assamese neo-Vaishnavism, on Sunday.

The double-decker bus is expected to provide a bird’s view of the world-renowned island to tourists quite literally.

Launched on the eve of the annual Raax Mahotsav, which is scheduled from November 24, the bus service is likely to benefit visitors to the river island district in a huge manner.

Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami, Xatradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra and who is also its brainchild, inaugurated the bus before hundreds of local residents.

He got the idea during his trip to London a few years back where he saw double-decker buses plying on the streets with tourists.

The air-conditioned bus with 40 seats, and distributed equally on both the decks, has been especially purpose-built in Punjab.

Christened Pushpak and with the name Sri Sri Auniati Satra embossed on it, the bus reached Majuli around 2 am on Sunday, thereby fructifying the dream of the revered Satradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra.

Interacting with the media, Goswami expressed the hope that with the launch of the double-decker bus, tourists will now get an opportunity to explore Majuli better, as in London. He said he had doubts initially whether the bus would be able to run on river island’s roads, since some of them are single lane.

“However, the arrival of the bus in Majuli around 2 am has proved that roads here are now developed. And I hope that there won’t be any issue in running the bus regularly on Majuli roads,” he remarked.

The satradhikar also disclosed that the bus will commence regular service from Monday, adding that people from all walks of life irrespective of caste, community, race and religion will be able to ride on it.

Stating that local residents will manage the bus operations, he added that there will be a video presentation on the bus, giving insights into Majuli’s culture and heritage to travellers, both domestic and foreign.

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