DBISC and NFRSA Make Winning Starts in Guwahati Premier League Football

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Defending champion DBI Sports Club (DBISC) made a winning start in the Guwahati Premier League Football which got under way at the Judges Field here on Friday. DBI Sports Club in their opening game beat Sports Authority of India 3-0. Mat Makri, Joseph Olayele and Jackson Victor scored one goal each in the match.

In the second game of the day, held under floodlights, NFRSA won 2-0 against Assam Police. Debajit Basak and Diganta Bordoloi were the scorers in the game.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Pijush Hazarika, Minister for Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs. Taranga Gogoi, MLA, Naharkatia, Manoj Jalan, Managing Director of Protech Group, Sangrang Brahma, secretary of Assam Football Association, Sujit Dey, Assistant General Manager of SBI along with president and secretary of Guwahati Sports Association Paresh Chandra Das and Devajit Saikia also graced the opening ceremony.

Also Read: Assam Registers Dominant 4-0 Win Over Arunachal Pradesh in Santosh Trophy

Also Watch: