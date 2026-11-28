Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The final of the 71st Bordoloi Trophy Football Tournament will be held at Judges Field here on Saturday evening. The title clash will kick-off at 4.30 pm.

The tournament is set to crown a new champion this year, as first-time finalists DBISC and Turiya FC prepare to battle for the coveted title.

Turiya FC booked their place in the final after producing an impressive 2-0 victory over OIL FC in a keenly contested semi-final. In the other semi-final, DBISC edged past last year’s runners-up NEUFC by a solitary goal to secure their maiden appearance in the final.

The tournament carries an attractive prize purse, with the champions set to receive Rs 10 lakh, while the runners-up will take home Rs 5 lakh. The two losing semi-finalists will each receive Rs 2.5 lakh.

As in the previous edition, this year’s competition was organised across the state in three phases, with 16 teams qualifying for the final phase of the championship.

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