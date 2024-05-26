Selected athletes from Khel Maharan to receive special training

GUWAHATI: Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Assam will arrange special and quality training for those athletes who were selected from the recently concluded Khel Maharan. The training camp will be held at the later part of this year.

Addressing an event to commemorate the World Football Day the secretary of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department Kausar J Hilaly shared the news and said, “Altogether 612 athletes were selected from the Khel Maharan which was held across the State from November last year. This year we are not organizing Khel Maharan and have decided to arrange quality training facilities to those selected athletes who had shown potential to become future stars. The duration of the camp will be around two months.”

It may be mentioned here that Khel Maharan was organized in the State to select sports talent and to bring awareness about sports among the players. Men and women below 19 years of age and above 19 years of age were allowed to take part in the competition in various disciplines like football, kabaddi, volleyball, Kho Kho, and athletics.

Meanwhile Hilaly today also announced that another High Performance Centre is soon coming up in the State.

“We have now two High Performance Centres which are functioning in Jorhat and Sarusajai Sports complex in Guwahati. The third one will come very soon at Kokrajhar,” said Hilaly.

