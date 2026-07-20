Denish Das becomes costliest buy at Assam Premier League Auction

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Top-order batter Denish Das emerged as the costliest player in the Assam Premier League (APL) Player Auction here on Sunday. Barpeta Braves secured his services for Rs 12.60 lakh after an intense bidding war.

The much-anticipated APL player auction was held at the 91 Yards Club AT the ACA Stadium complex in Guwahati on Sunday. Proceedings began with the auction of 20 marquee players, each carrying a base price of Rs 2 lakh. Every franchise entered the auction with a purse of Rs 50 lakh and were allowed to assemble a squad of up to 20 players.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar was the second-highest marquee signing, joining Charaideo Sunrisers for Rs 12.20 lakh, while seasoned Assam batter Sibsankar Roy was picked up by Barak Legends for Rs 12 lakh. Ayushman Malakar and Swarupam Purkayastha completed the top five marquee buys, with Tezpur Titans and Jorhat Stallions signing them for Rs 11.80 lakh each.

Among the other notable marquee signings, Barak Legends acquired Abdul Ajij Kuraishi for Rs 8.40 lakh and Bhargab Lakhar for Rs 5.20 lakh. Barpeta Braves added Saurav Dihingia for Rs 7.80 lakh, while Dibrugarh Warriors signed Saahil Jain for Rs 7.20 lakh and Jitumoni Kalita for Rs 6.20 lakh.

Beyond the marquee pool, Nihar Deka triggered one of the biggest bidding contests of the auction, with Tezpur Titans eventually securing the batter for Rs 9.80 lakh from a base price of Rs 1 lakh. Jorhat Stallions made another significant acquisition by signing all-rounder Abhilash Gogoi for Rs 7.20 lakh, while Nagaon Rangers added bowler Sunil Lachit for Rs 7 lakh.

Top five buys at the Assam Premier League 2026 Player Auction: Denish Das – Barpeta Braves (Rs 12.60 lakh); Sumit Ghadigaonkar – Charaideo Sunrisers (Rs 12.20 lakh); Sibsankar Roy – Barak Legends (Rs 12 lakh); Ayushman Malakar – Tezpur Titans (Rs 11.80 lakh); Swarupam Purkayastha – Jorhat Stallions (Rs 11.80 lakh).

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