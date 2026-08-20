Denish Das Smashes 40-Ball Century as Barpeta Braves Edge Jorhat Stallions in APL Thriller

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Denish Das smashed the tournament's fastest hundred off just 40 balls as Barpeta Braves secured a thrilling 12-run victory over Jorhat Stallions in the second match of the day.

Put into bat, Barpeta Braves piled up a formidable total of 196/7 in their 20 overs. Opener Hrishikesh Das laid a solid foundation with a well-made 53 off 40 balls, hitting two fours and five sixes. Denish Das then tore into the bowling attack with an extraordinary exhibition of power-hitting, racing to a sensational 40-ball century before eventually falling for 105 off 42 deliveries at a strike rate of 250.00, laced with five fours and ten sixes.

For Jorhat Stallions, Mantu Yadav was the pick among the wickets with 2/40, while Vedant Pandey delivered an economical spell of 1/24 in his four overs.

In reply, Jorhat Stallions mounted a spirited chase led by captain Swarupam Purkayastha, who compiled a composed 56 off 40 balls with five boundaries and a six. Dyutimoy Nath kept the momentum going with a quick 29 off 20 deliveries, before Rajjak Uddin Ahmed provided late fireworks with a blistering 39 off just 17 balls, hammering three fours and three sixes. Sanjib Barman (10) and Abhilash Gogoi (9) fought hard towards the end, but the Stallions were ultimately restricted to 184/6 in their 20 overs.

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